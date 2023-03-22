SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is holding a supply drive to help families of children who need long-term hospitalization, and they're asking the community to help out!
In addition to the emotional toll and physical toll facing these kids and families, there's a steep financial burden as well. Often, parents and guardians have to stop work and travel long distances to ensure their child is able to get the help they need, all while healthcare fees climb higher and higher.
The Inland Northwest RMHC was founded in 1982 to help these families out, so they can focus more on the health and well-being of their child and less on the financial burden of critical care. On top of providing housing near hospitals for families, RMHC holds a number of charitable events to help families throughout the year.
From March 20-31, they've partnered with Windermere City Group for a supply drive! They're looking for quick grab-and-go snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, and other convenient items. A wish list of their biggest needs is available online.
Items can be dropped off at Windermere locations every weekday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Drop off locations:
- 1237 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane WA
- 9017 N Country Homes Blvd., Spokane WA
- 2829 S Grand Blvd, Spokane WA
- 16201 E Indiana Ave, Ste 1250, Spokane Valley WA
- 1420 N Mullan Rd, Ste 200, Spokane Valley WA
- 695 N Legacy Ridge Dr, Ste 301, Liberty Lake WA
- 11 East H St, Ste E, Deer Park WA
You can also bring your items to the NonStop Local headquarters at 1201 W. Sprague Ave. in downtown Spokane!
The supply drive will end with a drive-through drop-off event at the Spokane RMHC on Saturday, April 1.
Whether you've got some extras in your pantry, or you pick up an extra item on the wish list in your next grocery run, there are plenty of opportunities to pitch in! Or, you can always donate to one of their families' fundraisers. Check out the list of fundraisers on the RMHC Facebook page!