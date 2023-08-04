SPOKANE, Wash. - Time to dust of your kilt and dig out your bagpipes —the annual Spokane Scottish Highland Games returns!
This Saturday, head to the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center between 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for a day brimming with Scottish heritage and culture. There, you'll find demonstrations of Highland dance, heavy athletics, sheepherding, Clydesdale horses, blacksmithing, pottery, and more! There will even be a shortbread contest with buttery cookies, in both traditional and non-traditional varieties.
Check out the full schedule on their website!
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for youths 11-17, $5 for kids 6-10, and free for the wee tots 5 and under.
The Games helps raise funds to support the preservation of Scottish heritage and culture in the Inland Northwest, as well as funding individual and corporate scholarships.