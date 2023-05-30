SPOKANE, Wash. - A new month is upon us, and that means another First Friday to appreciate the work of local artists and musicians in downtown Spokane! As we head into June and warm weather, this is also the first First Friday of summer. (Even if summer doesn't technically start until June 21.)
This month, you can find great art at the following locales:
Craftsman Cellars - Preview exhibit of Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour (plus, wine)
Entropy - Local artist Daniel Lopez, aka Godffiti, will show her work at The Gallery from 5-9 p.m. Show runs through Saturday.
Gonzaga Urban Arts Center - The Queer Art Walk returns! Catch a full list of LGBTQ+ visual and performance artists at a number of venues just in time for Pride.
Hamilton Studio - Hamilton Studio is getting in the First Friday groove by featuring an "artist in residence." This month, drop in and meet Robert Banger as he begins his residency, which will culminate in September with "Robert Banger: All My Friends."
Liberty Gallery - Stop by the Historic Liberty Building in June and see "Myths and Legends," featuring digital works by Esther Mann!
Marmot Art Space - Sarah Hansen returns to Spokane with nearly two dozen new acrylic paintings! Stop by in Kendall Yards and see her beautiful work.
Pottery Place Plus - Spokane mixed media artist Ann Austin and Liber Lake fiber artist Dianne McDermott will have their works showcased this month at Pottery Place Plus. Stop in for free and see their stunning talents on display.
Saranac Art Projects - Artists Louise Kodis and Beki Busi are this month's featured artists. Stop and see Louise's handmade picture books about food, complimented with works featured by accompanying artists Wendy Zupan and Chemyn Kodis for a full spread to tantalize your eyes and your taste buds. Also find Beki's works in plaster actualizing the internal struggles of body distortion, gender, conspiracies, age, and race in a showcase of human resilience.
Trackside Studio - Find the works of a recent Spokane Library Hive resident, Julie Smetana, a multidisciplinary ceramic artist and graphic designer.
V Du V Wines - Enjoy bold and expansive acrylic landscapes by Spokane-born artist Rocco DeStefano, perhaps with a glass of wine! Artist reception is at 5:30 p.m., with music from The Value Conscious Winos at 6:30.