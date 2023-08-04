COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Get ready for a busy weekend in Coeur d'Alene! The 55th annual Art on the Green returns to North Idaho College, just blocks away from the 31st annual Coeur d'Alene Street Fair!
Art on the Green will feature 120 local artists booths, including 12 youth artists.
As if that wasn't cool enough already, the event also boasts free entertainment all weekend long, from live music to fun activities. Kids can get hands on experience at art booths and learn more about performance from local music, dance, and theater groups. Interactive lessons for all ages are available from the Sorenson Student Drummers, Lake City Highland Dancers, and North Idaho Rock School. There will also be drinks served up to adults at the local craft beer and wine tent.
Head to NIC this weekend:
- Friday, 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
To learn more about the event schedule, visit the Art on the Green website! Also, stop by the CCA (Citizens’ Council for the Arts, LLC, organizer of the festival) Booth if you are interested in joining the volunteer team which produces this amazing festival each year.
Once you peruse the art stalls, make the short trek over to the Street Fair! With over 250 vendors, most of them local, there will be tons to see and buy. With good food, fine art, crafts, clothing, jewelry, and more, there's something for everyone!
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It's wheelchair and stroller accessible! Visit the event page for more details.
As a bonus, the city Coeur d'Alene is offering free shuttle buses between Art on the Green and the Street Fair! Every 30 minutes, a shuttle will swing by on 3rd St. near the Resort Shops, so getting between the two will be a breeze.
With warm weather and tons to see and do, there's no better weekend to head over to Coeur d'Alene and explore!