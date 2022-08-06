Family farm in Cheney to host farm sale to fund rebuilding process after Williams Lake Fire

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures on Monday into Tuesday will be in the mid 90s to around 104F. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected to occur on Tuesday for most locations. This event will be shorter than the last heat wave and temperatures generally won't be quite as hot. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&