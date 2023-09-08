SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash in downtown Spokane on Wednesday left one person critically injured and killed another, leaving one family grieving the loss of a mother and grandmother.
On the evening of Sept. 6, first responders arrived to a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians near 4th Avenue and Maple Street. Once on scene, they found a man with critical injuries. The woman, 61-year-old Olivine Cree, died at the scene from her injuries.
"61 years young," shared Olivine's daughter, Linda, who said her death came far too soon.
"One thing I can say, is she is the type of person who would give you the coat off her back if you needed it. She never had much, but gave as if she had the world. My mother had a heart so big, with so much room for so many people. She loved to take care of people, and people found comfort in her.
"A Mother cannot be replaced. A Mother is someone who will love their child unconditionally, which she did no matter what, and the fact that I no longer have that connection in physical form is gut wrenching."
Linda's cousin started a GoFundMe for the family to help them lay Olivine to rest. Visit the page if you'd like to donate.
"My mother leaves behind a daughter and grandchildren, and so many friends and family members who have experienced her radiant heart and smile.. she may be gone, but I will cherish her memory until we meet again. Gone far too soon.. Heaven gained an Angel."