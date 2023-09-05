PEONE PRARIE, Wash. — Jennifer Miles says her father's death over a year ago was traumatic for her and her five siblings. Miles's Father, Jerald Gordon, died suddenly in a motorcycle accident and said, "it was a life-changing trauma for my family."
Gordon was laid to rest close to family at Peone Cemetery and Miles says because of the tragic nature of his death, family members pay their respects weekly, when they began to notice something odd. The flowers they left the week before were missing, "we started getting irritated with each other," said Miles.
Frustrated, the family spent over $100 and installed cameras close to the grave to solve the mystery. What they saw was jarring, "I just feel betrayed by humanity. Like, who does that?" said Miles.
Miles says the incident had continued to happen for close to a year and called the experience unfair, "We've had so much stolen already in my dad's life cut short when he was only 60 years old. Who gets to come and take more from us."
Dale Baker, the President of the Board at Peone Cemetery, has taken this personally, "This cemetery means a lot to me. I've actually sat in the bushes and waited for him."
Baker installed an additional camera to try and get more footage of the culprits and says he filed a Crime Check Report.
Miller says this isn't about the monetary items that were stolen; it's about allowing her Father to rest, "We want my dad's be allowed the dignity of lying and rest without robbers walking over his grave.
If you have any information on who may be responsible, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.