All-Star Cheerleading is a sport that combines elements of gymnastics, dance, and acrobatics. These athletes train for hours in hopes they will get an invitation to Worlds, something that has never been done by a team in eastern Washington, until this year.
"It’s an honor, it’s a total honor," said Washington Extreme athlete and coach Stephani Bellotti. "It’s a way to put our name on the map and make people realize that cheerleading in Spokane is serious."
The gym has not only one, but two teams competing. Team Magic will compete in the Small Senior Coed Level 6 division and Team Revenge is competing in the International Open Level 6 Non-Tumble division.
This year, an estimated 11,590 cheerleaders from 18 countries will be attending the competition, according to The Cheerleading Worlds website.
"It’s like the Superbowl of cheerleading," said Washington Extreme athlete Maddy Tofte.
The competition will take place April 21-24 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.If you would like to learn more about Washington Extreme, visit their website by clicking here.