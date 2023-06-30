The 4th of July is a time for friends and family to get together and celebrate. Throughout the Inland Northwest there are many different events that you can attend to enjoy this special day.
Events in Spokane:
- ICCU Summer Carnival
- This will be a week long event to celebrate the 4th of July. On Tuesday, they will have fireworks and concert schedule.
- 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Carnival rides
- 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. - Vendors available
- 4:00 p.m. - Pavilion beer garden opens
- 9:00 p.m. - Spokane Symphony concert
- 10:00 p.m. - Firework show begins
- Riverfront Park hosts fireworks and concert
- The Spokane Symphony concert begins at 9 p.m., with the firework display starting at 10 p.m. at the Lilac Bowl.
- Seats will be available at the stage during the concert on a first-come-first-serve basis. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted on the lawn near the pavilion.
- Avista Stadium fireworks after Spokane Indians game
- This 4th of July, the Spokane Indians will be hosting the Everett AquaSox at Avista Stadium. After the game, the stadium will feature a fireworks display! If you are interested, then get tickets here!
- Liberty Lake Pavilion Park fireworks
- They will be hosting an event, starting the night off with a concert at 7 p.m. Fireworks will launched from the baseball fields between Liberty Creek and the Liberty Lake elementary schools beginning around 10 p.m. and can be viewed throughout the city.
Events in Coeur d'Alene:
- 4th of July city parade
- Start the morning by attending the annual parade at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Sherman Avenue. The theme this year is Vintage America: The Magic of Our Youth. Make sure to wear red, white, and blue!
- Fun in the Park at Coeur d'Alene City Park
- From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., there will be live music and entertainment venues
- Cocktails and buffet at Resort Convention center
- After the parade, the Coeur d'Alene resort is welcoming guest over 21 to the convention center to attend a cocktail social from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. After this, there will be a dinner buffet welcoming everyone.
- Live entertainment on the Resort Front Lawn
- Before the fireworks begin, Nu Jack City will be preforming from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Firework Extravaganza
- The fireworks will take place at Independence Point and will begin at 9:45 p.m. Get there early to get a good spot to watch these extravagant fireworks over the lake!
Tickets for the cocktail hour, dinner buffet, live entertainment, and prime seating for fireworks are available on the Coeur d'Alene resort website HERE.
With all these events happening, there will be closures for city buildings during all the celebrations:
- In Spokane, the Spokane Municipal Court, Spokane public libraries, aquatic centers, My Spokane 311, Spokane street parking and development service center will be closed. Garbage, recycling, and clean green pickup will be a delayed one day, with normal Friday services planned for Saturday.
- In Post Falls, city hall and all city business offices will be closed. There will also be no trash pick-up. Following the holiday, pick-up will fall one dat late and return to normal schedule on the following Monday.
- In Coeur d'Alene, city hall and all other city offices and facilities will be closed. Along with those, garbage pickup will be delayed by one day. City Hall and other city facilities will open July 5, at 8:00 a.m. as well.