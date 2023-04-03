SPOKANE, Wash. - Ben & Jerry's highly anticipated Free Cone Day is here!

Since 1979, the ice cream company has dished out free cones as thanks to their customers on April 3, and this year is no different. They anticipate handing out over a million scoops across the nation today, and you can get in on that sweet action by heading down to River Park Square in downtown Spokane or Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights between noon and 8 p.m. today!

As a bonus, NonStop Local is joining in and handing out scoops!

At noon, anchors Stephanie Vigil, Sean Owsley, Sam Adams, and Leslie Lowe will be at River Park Square to serve cones. At 1 p.m., Kalae Chock, Jenny Power, Bradley Warren, and Noah Boelter will take over.

It isn't just about dessert though — the real treat comes from giving back to the community itself.

The lines are likely to be long for scoop seekers, but you can get to the front with a $10 donation. This year, donations will benefit Maddie's Place, a non-profit and nursery dedicated to the care and recovery of babies experiencing withdrawal due to prenatal substance exposure.

"It's amazing what we can do together over shared values and several scoops of ice cream," said Alanna Lakey, Ben & Jerry's of Spokane’s new owner.

With a spread of fun and funky flavors on offer, you might not know which to choose. Luckily, there's no limit on the number of scoops you can get, so long as you hop back in line each time.