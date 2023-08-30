SPOKANE, Wash. - The school year is upon us, and it's time to get those munchkins out of the house!
Even if your child isn't old enough for the classroom, there are preschool options available to help families meet the goal of getting their kids mentally and emotionally prepared for school by the time they're old enough to be enrolled.
Spokane Public Schools has a preschool program, available at most of their 36 elementary schools, which run on the same schedule as the school hosting them.
Eligible kids must be at least 3 years old and younger than 5 as of Aug. 31, 2023.
The program focuses on social and emotional development, and getting kids excited about being at school.
Kids will play outdoors, have lunch and snacks, and some older kids get to try out specialized music, P.E., arts, and science classes.
Children work on their friendship skills and character development.
Eligible parents can enroll their kids for free, and there are a lot of reasons to do so!
"Our ultimate goal is to make sure kids are K-ready, meaning they want to be here, they want to be taught by teachers, and they want to engage with their classmates," said Angela Haberman, the Learning Coordinator for SPS.
To check on your families eligibility, head over to preschool section of the SPS website!