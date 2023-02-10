SPOKANE, Wash. - Future pet parents, here's some good news: SCRAPS is having a Valentine's adoption event!
This Friday and Saturday from 12-4 p.m., anyone can walk into SCRAPS and adopt their new best friend, without scheduling an appointment.
Recently, the county shelter has been at or very near capacity. Because it is a no-kill shelter, they rely on loving fosters and adoptions to ensure the animals are allowed to live full, happy live, rather than euthanatizing healthy animals to free up space for more. Unfortunately, this limits their ability to accept animals when there just isn't space.
What better way to share the love for these furry friends for Valentine's Day?
The last big adoption event was in December, with free hot cocoa and other goodies. To celebrate Valentine's Day, this event will have free cocoa, cookies, stuffed animals, and dog toys to take home just for dropping in! Not to mention unlimited candy as an extra sweet treat.
SCRAPS will also have their BowWow Market for pet parents to buy slow-feeder dishes, beds, harnesses and leashes, and other pet essentials at low prices. The money from the sales helps fund medical expenses for animals in need at the shelter.
If you head down this weekend, you'll find large and small dogs, cats, and even rabbits! Adoption fees for senior cats and dogs are waived, meaning just the license fee is required ($18 for cats, $28 for dogs).
Can't adopt, but still looking to help? SCRAPS is looking for fosters! It costs you nothing but time and affection to foster, as SCRAPS will provide all food, medical expenses, supplies, toys and more. The animals in need of fosters are usually under three months of age, recovering from injury or illness, or just in need of extra emotional care and comfort. Learn more here: Join our Foster Team!
If you're not looking to find a pet now, you can still head down and share in the spirit of Valentine's Day by saying hi to all the animals awaiting new homes.
And of course, donations are always accepted to help provide for Spokane's animals in need.
For more information about this event, you can visit the SCRAPS Facebook page!
We are so thankful for our staff, volunteers, and community members that support our mission!