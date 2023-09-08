COLVILLE, Wash. - Next Saturday, the Washington State University Master Gardeners will be at the Colville Community Garden for its annual free Fall Plant Exchange!
Do you have plants to share? Would you like some plants to take home with you? Then head over to the garden between 9 a.m. and noon on Sept. 16.
Bringing plants with you is NOT required, so don't let that stop you from perusing the greenery.
Are you hoping to become a master of your own garden but need a little help? Look for someone there with a WSU ID badge and ask a Master Gardener all your pressing questions!
If you're unable to make it on that day but you still need help for your plants, you can attend the Master Gardeners Answers and Plant Clinics at the WSU Extension Office on Sept. 11, 18, and 25 between 9-11 p.m.