From the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - You haul your trash can to the curb every week. At work or school, the garbage you toss in the bin is gone the next day. Out of sight, out of mind, right? That garbage doesn’t just magically disappear. It is handled, trucked, and disposed of by your City’s solid waste workers. If you have ever wondered what happens to that garbage after you toss it, now is your chance!
The City of Spokane Solid Waste Disposal Department is offering free public tours at the Waste to Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Boulevard, on Thursdays, August 10 and 24. Tours start at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and last about an hour. The best part? They are free!
Visitors will not only see the tipping floor where trash is dumped for the "claw" to pick up, but will go inside to see where it is burned at temperatures reaching 2,000 degrees. That heat is then harnessed to make steam which is used to generate enough electricity to power 13,000 homes.
Visitors must wear close-toed shoes and dress for the weather as there is some walking outdoors. The tour is appropriate for ages 10 and above. Space is limited, so reservations are required. For more information and to reserve a spot, send an email to solidwaste@spokanecity.org or call 509-625-6580.
Our Waste to Energy Facility is the only one in Washington State and is owned and operated by the City of Spokane. Learn more about the Waste to Energy Facility.