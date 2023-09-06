COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Halloween may be more than a month away, but if you're itching for an excuse to throw on a costume and enjoy the night out, look no further than the Masquerade Soirée Night Market & Street Fair!
This parking lot pop-up festival in Coeur d'Alene will have more than 36 "themed" local artisans, musicians, vendors, and artists for an evening of intrigue and wonder. While not required, costumes are encouraged—it is a masquerade, after all!
Revelers will find crystals, custom and vintage clothing, jewelry, esoteric art, energy healing, lucky charms, handmade treasures, and more! Plus, there will be walkable immersive art exhibit and live music.
Whether you consider September to be spooky season, or you're just looking for an evening of good vibes, great music, and even better art, mark you calendar for this Friday, Sept. 9, and head down to 303 E. Spokane Avenue between 5 and 9 p.m.
The market is free to attend, although donations are appreciated and will help The Wavy Bunch host even more events filled with fanciful fun.
For more details, be sure to check out the Facebook event page!