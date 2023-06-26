SPOKANE, Wash. - Summertime presents the perfect chance for kids to go explore and have fun, but there's no reason that fun can't be educational, too! Luckily, Spokane Public Library has you covered.
In addition to their annual summer reading program through BeanStacks, SPL has a whole host of events lined up to keep kids and teens engaged while having a blast.
Even if your child is not big on reading, there's undoubtedly a book out there they can enjoy. To that end, SPL has put together lists of riveting reads for both kids and teens to help them earn that reading prize! Check out the Spokane Sommersault magazine for kids and find everything from book recommendations to coloring pages to scavenger hunts! Or, snag the Boredom Buster for teens for some good reads. articles, creativity activities, and science experiments.
Still, some kids are resistant to reading and would rather enjoy their summer break with more hands-on activities. That doesn't mean they can't keep learning while they're taking time away from books! SPL has a whole calendar of activities planned to keep kids sharp all summer long.
Does your kid love the rev of an engine? Could they list all the working parts of a car before they knew their alphabet? Then head to the Indian Trail Library on Tuesday, June 27 for the chance to Touch-A-Truck! From a recycling truck to a water truck, the City of Spokane and partnering agencies are bringing in their unique trucks for kids to get hands-on knowledge.
Maybe you've got a little Sherlock or Nancy Drew? Starting June 27, your middle or high school detective can test their wits with some Escape Room challenges!
Kids aged 5 and up with a love of art can head down to the nearest Spokane Public Library over the next week to display their work with the Window Gallery Project! Each artist gets a section of window and a set of markers to let their creativity shine! The community "gallery" will stay up for around a month to showcase their talents.
If your child prefers the outdoors, there's a whole host of upcoming gardening events, from transplanting flowers to learning about pollinators! You can even learn how to catch a bug with a straw. Check out the event list for ways your kiddo can get their hands dirty while learning new skills!
The full list of events is extensive, from Dungeons & Dragons tabletop meetings to Dinosaur Day, writing workshops to gardening classes, there's a little something for everyone! And best of all, it's all free to sign up for with your library card. Check out the list of upcoming events on the SPL website and ensure your child has tons of fun this summer!