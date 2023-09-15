HAYDEN, Idaho - Hey there, lumberjacks, let me axe you a question: are you ready to split some wood for the greater good?
If so, then head over to ElderHelp Woodyard in Hayden this Saturday, Sept. 16, and volunteer to chop some wood for the senior community! By helping out, you'll ensure there will be enough firewood to go around and keep our elders toasty all season long.
It won't be all work and no play, however. Kootenai County Young Professionals is hosting three competitions with excellent prizes, plus there will be coffee and good food provided by local businesses.
Make sure you're dressed to impress with your premiere lumberfashion, including to the best of your ability: jeans, work boots, work gloves, safety glasses, anything Carhartt, and a beard. Fake beards are acceptable and encouraged for the smooth of cheek.
Those with open-toed shoes cannot participate in the woodcutting action, so make sure you're clothes are functional, not just fashionable. If you own your own axe, maul, or sledgehammer, bring it with you!
Check in for the event begins at 9:30 a.m., and the first axe falls at 10.
The ElderHelp Woodyard is on the corner of Shaw and Helen near the Milk & Honey coffee stand in Hayden. For more details or directions, visit the event page!