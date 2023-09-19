SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're looking to meet a new furry friend, or you want to take yours on a playdate, you can head to the Backyard Public House on Wednesday for this year's Patio Pawty!
Not only will you find cats and dogs to pet and play with, you can bring your own pup for an afternoon of fun. Plus, you'll be doing good by supporting a local nonprofit animal rescue, Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary.
Head to the Backyard Public House on west Broadway Ave. between 3-6 p.m., where you can enjoy a free photo booth and puppy painting crafts. Plus, every donation comes with a complimentary doggie nail trim if Fido is in need of a clip!
Goodies for pets will be available for purchase, and a portion of all sales will be donated directly to Higher Ground.
So whether you're needing to stock up on new treats for you best furry friend, or you're just hoping to snuggle a purring cat or two, this is the block 'pawty' for you!