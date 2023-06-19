COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - This Saturday, June 24, get ready to push yourself to the limits at the 20th annual Ironman triathlon! Swim 2.4 miles in Lake Coeur d'Alene, bike 112 miles along Idaho's scenic terrain, then run 26.2 miles through the city and across the finish line!
Or, maybe just cheer your favorite athlete on from the sidelines.
While it's too late to register for those of you who think you're up to the task, you can still turn up to watch these talented athletes give it their all along one of the most scenic Ironman routes in the States! Plus, the weather should be perfect for a morning outdoors.
For details about the course, check out the routes on the Ironman website!
If you are testing your skills in the triathlon, you'll be pleased to hear it is part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series, and qualifying slots will have the opportunity to race abroad for the World Championships. Qualifying men will head to Nice, France in September, while women will race through Kailua-Kona, Hawaii in October.
The Ironman Village will also be open and free for the public to enjoy at Coeur d'Alene City Park. Pick up race-day essentials and mingle with Ironman partners and vendors!
More details on race rules, cut-offs, race procedure, and more can be found online.