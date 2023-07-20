HAYDEN, Idaho - Get ready to rev your engines! The annual Hayden Days Car Show is nearly here!
On Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., head down to Hayden Main Ball Field on Honeysuckle Avenue, where the sponsor Hayden Cars will choose the top picks to announce at 3:30! Twenty vehicle classes with all years, makes, and models of cars and trucks are welcome to join in for just $10, and the first 100 registrants will receive a dash plaque.
For more information about Hayden Days events and activities, visit the City of Hayden website or call the Hayden Recreation & Community Events Department at 208-209-1080.