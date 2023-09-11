CHENEY, Wash. - Autumn is nearly upon us, and that means days in the garden are limited! While September has been fairly warm, colder temps will come eventually, and that means preparing your garden.
Luckily, the Master Gardeners can help! Head to the Spokane County Library in Cheney on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for tips, tricks, and easy steps to make sure your garden is cozy and tucked away for winter.
The event runs from 6-7 p.m. and is free to attend. Whether you're a first-time gardener or a seasoned pro, all are encouraged to come!
Visit the SCLD event page for more details.
If Cheney is a bit far, or you're unable to make it, don't worry! SCLD is hosting more Fall Garden Cleanup events:
- NORTH SPOKANE - Sunday, Sept. 17, 2–3pm
- SPOKANE VALLEY - Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6–7pm
- OTIS ORCHARDS -Saturday, Sept. 23, 11am–12pm
- FAIRFIELD - Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6–7pm
Additionally, SCLD locations host produce swaps for community members, as well as other free gardening workshops and resources. Head on over to their website for more great ways to enjoy your garden!