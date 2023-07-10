COLBERT, Wash. — Green Bluff Grange will be hosting the 2023 cherry pickers trot and pit spit that is open to the public.
The event will take place on July 20 at the Heart of Green Bluff and registration for the trot will be at 9809 E Greenbluff Road.
Since 1978, Green Bluff resident Brenda McGlade, thought it would be fun to have a fun run on Green Bluff. After that first year the race has grown to be one of the most successful events of its kind in the region.
The run is four miles that takes you through Green Bluff's orchard country on paved roads. This means the whole family can participate, walkers and strollers are welcome!
Festivities include food from Harvest House and Fire District 4 starting at 5:00 p.m.
There is something for everyone at the event!
- The free pit spit starts at 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- A tot trot is free for five and under at 6:30 p.m.
- Most importantly, the four mile cherry pickers trot starts promptly at 7:00 p.m.
Fun fact! The people who hold the record for spitting a cherry the furthest was Stevie Lynn with 33' 2" for the women and Mike Stephens with 49' 4" for the men.
If you are interested in participating in the fun run, registration is $10 and the deadline is on June 30. Make sure to register online HERE!