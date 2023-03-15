SPOKANE, Wash. - Ham on Regal is back for its 60th annual show!
Each year, more than 250 parents and staff put in thousands of volunteer hours to help fund students, teachers, and classroom needs at Ferris High School with their annual Ham on Regal fundraiser. A brand new musical and comedy show is written, composed, choreographed, and designed by volunteers, and this year, the theme is #Pigz4Kidz.
Proceeds from the show will help fund various academics, athletics, classroom administrative and supply needs, teachers, and students. Since their start in 1963, Ham on Regal has raised over $3 million in donations to directly support quality education at Ferris.
The show runs until Saturday, March 18, and tickets are just $10. Visit the Ham on Regal website to grab a ticket!