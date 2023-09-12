SPOKANE, Wash. — Don't miss your chance to see the Harlem Globetrotters as they return to Spokane for their 2024 World Tour!
The Globetrotters will be playing at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Jan. 29, 2024!
The world-famous stars will take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan fun!
For this game they will be playing their relentless rival, the Washington Generals!
There will be mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball handling skill and opportunities for fan engagement.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. on TicketsWest. They will range from $30.50 - $116.50.