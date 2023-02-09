MEAD, Wash. - Volunteers from Veterans Community Response came together Thursday morning to help one veteran in Mead.
Kevin Knerr is medically retired from the U.S. military. He moved to his home in Mead two years ago, and one hazardous tree has worried him ever since.
The large tree stood very near the house, but it wasn't sturdy. With strong windstorms and heavy snow, the looming tree caused quite a bit of stress.
"Anytime the wind picks up, you just kinda pucker up a little bit," said Knerr.
Just last fall, huge branches fell and damaged the house and his truck.
"(The branches) rolled off the top and then kind of smooshed the top of our pickup truck," he recalled. "And that's when we realized something needed to happen."
Knerr said he wanted to cut the tree down himself.
"It's kind of ingrained in. You do everything you can. You give the maximum amount."
However, the same medical conditions that retired him from service made the task impossible on his own. Still, it was hard to ask for help.
"You'd like to think that you can do everything yourself, but there's a time and situation where you can't."
Through a friend of a friend, Knerr was able to get in touch with Veteran's Community Response (VCR).
VCR is a local nonprofit, with volunteers comprised of firefighters, veterans, and therapists all passionate about their mission to support combat veterans.
The volunteers with VCR say looking out for each other means everything to them.
"We want to help fellow veterans," explained Travis Alexander, VCR volunteer and fellow veteran. "By doing so, we help ourselves, too."
It's a community effort, but the support is shared earnestly.
"We can go further with the people of the community than we can by ourselves," said Alexander.
VCR was able to connect Knerr with a tree-cutting company, Spokane Tree Pro, which was all too happy to supply the tools and manpower.
Knerr said he couldn't have taken care of the hazard without their help.
"That giant, big elephant in the room just sits there," he said of the problem tree. "This gets rid of it. I couldn't be more grateful."
The tree has been downed, but the work isn't done quite yet. Volunteers will return again on Saturday to finish cleaning up debris and transporting it away from Knerr's home.
If any local veterans need assistance or support, they are encouraged to reach out to VCR via their Facebook page!