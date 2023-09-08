SPOKANE, Wash. - With a winding river and lush greenery, most folks find Spokane to be a beautiful city, "near nature, near perfect." However, as with most urban centers, graffiti and litter are an unsightly spot on an otherwise lovely gem.
Luckily, you can help!
The City of Spokane has scheduled several volunteer clean-up days throughout September and October.
"These activities are an excellent way for individuals, business teams and civic groups to volunteer for our community and help spruce it up this fall," said Office of Neighborhood Services Director Patrick Striker.
Clean-up days include:
- Saturday, Sept. 16 – The Lands Council and the City of Spokane will partner on the 20th annual Spokane River Cleanup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a self-guided event. Start whenever you want in that timeframe. There won’t be a morning volunteer briefing. Bags can be picked up from Wednesday, Sept. 13, through Friday, Sept. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. or 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Saranac Lobby, 25 W. Main St. Bags will not be distributed to volunteers on the river. If you do not pick up bags, please use your own. Trash must be at designated places marked by the cones by 2 p.m. as that is when the City will pick it up. To sign up or for more information, visit the Lands Council website. Call 509-838-4912 or email tlc@landscouncil.org for questions.
- Friday, Sept. 22 – A graffiti cover-up and litter pick-up organized by the City’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Audubon-Downriver neighborhood. Meet at the Audubon Park play area, 3405 N. Milton St., at 10 a.m. for an orientation and supplies. Sign up on Eventbrite.com.
- Friday, Oct. 6 – A graffiti cover-up and litter pick-up organized by ONS will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the East Central neighborhood. Meet at the Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St., at 10 a.m. for an orientation and supplies. Sign up on Eventbrite.com.
- Friday, Oct. 13 – A graffiti cover-up and litter pick-up organized by ONS will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Riverside neighborhood. Volunteers meet at the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 1617 E. Third Ave., at 10 a.m. Sign up on Eventbrite.com.
If you'd like to volunteer, wear comfortable clothes and be sure to bring some water!
For more ways to help out, check out Spokane Riverkeepers, a nonprofit dedicated to clearing trash from around and in the Spokane River. You can also reach out to your neighborhood's council and see what volunteer activities they're organizing and suggest some of your own!