SPOKANE, Wash. — Who doesn't love going to the fair? You get to go on rides, eat fried food, play carnival games and even attend some concerts!
The Spokane County Interstate Fair starts on Sept. 8 and continue through Sept. 17. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. on Monday - Friday and at 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All carnival rides will open at 3:00 p.m. and the fair will shut down every night at 10:00 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase at the gate on the day that you decide to visit. But, you can also purchase tickets and wristbands before the fair for a discounted rate on Tickets West.
If you decide to get admission at the gate it will be:
- Adult ticket (Monday - Thursday): $13.00
- Adult ticket (Friday - Sunday): $15.00
- Senior: $10.00
- Military: $10.00
- Child (6 and under): free
- Carnival wristband: $32.00
As you drive to the fair there will be parking available throughout the grounds for $10 a day. It will be at the Main Gate, South Gate and Train Gate for overflow.
Carnival rides will be available for all 10 days. If you get a carnival wristband you will be able to go on any ride for the entire night. There will also be a plethora of food vendors and games to play while you are walking around!
This year at the fair there are well-known artists coming to perform on the stage!
- Clint Black and Craig Morgan on Sept. 12
- Martina McBride on Sept. 13
- X Ambassadors on Sept. 14
If you are wanting to attend any of these concerts, tickets will be available for purchase on Tickets West.
The 72nd Annual Spokane County Interstate Fair will offer fun for the whole family! Make sure you plan one day to drive over!
Over the 10 days, there will be free admission days. On Sept. 11 it will be free for military (active or veteran), police, firefighters, first responders, hospital workers and everyone 55 or older. Then on Sept. 12 it will be free for all public and private school employees!