ELK, Wash. - "It's as close to Hell as I think you can get here on Earth," Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Brittan Morgan described as he recounted escaping the Oregon Road fire.
"In many ways it goes beyond description of what it was like," Sheriff John Nowells added. "It scares me as the Sheriff. To see the dangers that my men and women were in (and) that the community was in."
Morgan was one of many called to help with Level 3 evacuations being issued on the afternoon of Aug. 18 as the Gray Fire in Medical Lake and the Oregon Road Fire near Elk began and quickly exploded in size.
"I feel for these people," Morgan said as he recalled his interactions with residents being evacuated near Elk that day. "They're losing everything. Actively, in front of them, they're losing everything, and there's nothing they can do to stop it."
Morgan had turned on his body camera during an interaction with one man who was trying to save his animals.
"Chickens? You can get more," Morgan is heard trying to reason with the man.
It's urgency balanced with sympathy as the smoke builds around the area and the impending danger becomes clearer.
"Do you have a ride at least," Morgan said in one last attempt to make sure the man has some chance to get out.
As Morgan jogged back to his patrol car, he lets dispatch know the man trying to protect his animals is staying behind.
The winds begin to shift.
"Come back down that road now, it's coming our way," Morgan radioed his partner, knowing they were now the ones who needed to leave. Fast.
"My whole mind was just 'get out of here,'" Morgan said. "And get everyone else out of here."
After waiting for his partner, Deputy Nave, to pass in his patrol car, as the flames approached, Morgan found himself following behind with only Deputy Nave's overhead lights barely visible to lead him through the blinding smoke.
"The fire just jumped the road," another deputy can be heard saying over the radio just as Nave and Morgan come upon their only way out.
The road lined with trees was now a tunnel of flames.
"The smoke, everything is a different color, all you hear is weird popping in the background, which ended up being trees." Morgan said.
"I didn't know fires can get so hot trees could explode. If one had fell in the middle of the road in front of us and blocked the way, there's no way for us to get around it."
With fire pouring over the road, tall tress on the brink of collapse, and surrounded by an inferno, the gravity of their situation came into focus.
Morgan recalled feeling the intense heat begin to consume his patrol car with creeping aggression.
"I can't get out of my car," he said, "because if I do, I'm dead."
Unaware that his body camera was still on, the next 60 seconds or so captured Morgan's fight to survive.
"I think I might die here and I was like, 'If I'm going to go out, I'm not going to go easy''" Morgan remembered thinking.
"Hurry the [expletive] up, Nave! I don't want to die in this [expletive]," Morgan yelled as he followed his partner from just inches away before turning his attention to the fire itself.
"Eat my [expletive], fire!" Morgan screamed. "You're not getting me today, [expletive]!"
Suddenly, there was daylight again as he burst through the wall of flames.
"That was [expletive] hairy," Morgan said in relief.
Nowells, who was also actively out helping residents evacuate knows the actions of Deputies Morgan and Nave, along with the first responders and law enforcement from all agencies helping that day, saved lives.
"Absolutely. Without a doubt," the Sheriff said. "It's what they've taken an oath to do and, man, every single one of them lived up to that oath during those fires."
As the body camera video shows, it's an oath Morgan continued to uphold even seconds after escaping the fire himself by the skin of his teeth and he immediately flipped the switch from surviving to serving.
"Thank you bro! I was so worried about you! Are you OK?" Morgan is heard asking a man who had just pulled up behind him in a black car. A man who just drove through the same hell.
It was the same man who had stayed behind to try and save his animals.
"I'm sad for your horses, bro, but I'm glad you're alive," Morgan said as he consoled the man.
"I don't think there's anything I could've said in the moment to make that man feel better, but that doesn't mean I can't try," he said in our interview. "If I was in that situation, I would want someone else to show that they cared."
As he comforts the man in the black car, another evacuee comes running up to Morgan, pleading to let him go back and try to save his semi-truck - his livelihood.
"Can I please go back and get (my semi-truck)," the man pleaded.
Morgan places his hands on the man's shoulders.
"Do you have insurance on it?" he asked.
"No," the man said. "Can I please go get..."
"I don't want you to die," Morgan interrupted. "It's coming our way."
"My dad's back there! I can't get him out!" another woman yells from her car.
Morgan quickly gets the woman's information and radios out the information. He later learned the woman's dad made it out safely.
"Nothing short of heroic," Nowells said of Morgan's ability to protect lives, including his own, that day as he repeatedly flipped a switch from enforcement to empathy. "These people just lost everything, and what little compassion he could give, he knew he had to give it. And he was willing to give it. We can't train that. We can't teach that. It's part of who we are."
Morgan has since returned to patrolling the area since the fire. He's seen the aftermath. He's seen the heartbreak. But just like on that haunting day, for the people of Elk and Spokane County, he's not going anywhere.
"You just wish there's something you could do, but there's nothing but a kind word and letting them know that we're here for them."