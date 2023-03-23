BOISE, Idaho - Cadbury, the chocolate makers behind the famous Creme Egg, held tryouts to select the next Cadbury "bunny" star. The winner? A shelter cat named Crash from Boise!
Crash was struck by a car, leaving him with a broken leg, a broken jaw, and missing an eye. Despite the injuries, Crash has gone on not just to heal, but to thrive!
This cute Cadbury cat can do all sorts of tricks, from high-fives to hoop hopping, much to the delight of visitors at the shelter!
"He reminds our community that every cat is worth saving," his entry reads.
While Crash is the grand winner, there are some adorable honorable mentions among the finalists, including a beaver named Cypress, a blind guinea pig called "Happy Girl," a bunny with a missing ear named Bodhi, and a miniature pony and therapy horse named Stewie.
For an instant pick-me-up, you can see all the entries on the tryouts website!