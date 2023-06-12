POST FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) recently decided to measure the Long Bridge in Sandpoint, Idaho using the newest addition to the metric system...potatoes!
The average russet potato is seven inches long, and ITD determined that the Long Bridge is approximately 22,303 taters across. How spud-tacular!
We thought this was an ap-peel-ing scheme. It had us thinking: how many Granny Smiths do you suppose it would take to span the Monroe Street Bridge? Give us your tots below!