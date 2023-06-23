COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ironman and North Idaho Sports Commission have agreed to host the Ironman 70.3 triathlon for an additional three years in Coeur d'Alene.
The Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene triathlon will consist of a 1.2-mile single-loop swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene, a 56-mile single-loop bike ride that will take riders through the Northern Idaho terrain and finish with a 13.1-mile run through neighborhoods finishing in downtown Coeur d’Alene.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the North Idaho Sports Commission and the City of Coeur d’Alene,” said Tim Brosious, Northwest Regional Director for The IRONMAN Group. “Coeur d’Alene continues to be one of the most exciting destinations and sought after race experiences in our North American race series.”
General registration will open on July 12, 2023, by visiting the Ironman website here.