SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you think the creators of the Shrek franchise could've ever imagined the character they designed would be the centerpiece of a giant rave in Spokane, Washington?
Probably not, but it did in fact happen, and we have the video to prove it!
With Spokane as one stop in a nationwide tour, the local rave scene rubbed elbows with meme culture in one gloriously ogrish affair. Hundreds crowded into the Knitting Factory or Feb. 11, dressed up like movie characters or in their Shrek best.
Waffles were also tossed out onto the crowd, a nod to Donkey's promise to make breakfast in the movie.
With the promise of airborne waffles, one NonStop Local staff member took the phrase, "fool around and find out," to a whole new level when he reached out to the coordinator of the Shrek Rave. He intended on simply asking permission to film but was almost instantly offered a press pass instead.
And it turns out press passes are the adult version of a golden ticket.
The Shrek Rave, he was told, was a tongue-in-cheek chance to get together, celebrate a piece of internet culture and childhood nostalgia, and be "stardust or whatever" together.
"It's dumb, just come have fun," encouraged the rave's creator, Ka5sh.
Along with a brief interview, Ka5sh also invited him onto the stage to throw waffles at audience members.
Dumb fun, indeed.