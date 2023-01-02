The holiday season is wrapping up, which is a relief for most introverts. And that's exactly why Jan. 2 is World Introvert Day!
Around 30 to 50-percent of the American population is estimated to be introverted. While the exact definition has changed over time, most agree an introvert is someone who "recharges" during time alone.
While some introverts are sociable, they may tire quickly in the presence of others and need time to themselves to feel centered. The winter holiday season can be especially tiring, with family obligations, visits, and large crowds all and less free time to spend on their own.
And that's what makes Jan. 2 the perfect day for introverts to take for themselves. Whether it's a day to stay home and read, go out an connect with nature, get some art projects done, or stay home and cuddle with a pet, this day is for you, introverts! You've earned it.