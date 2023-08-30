MOSCOW, Idaho — Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at University of Idaho will be hosting a fundraising event, with a concert, on Sept. 14-16 with all proceeds going to Moscow Food Bank and Kamiah Food Bank.
Lambda Chi at the University of Idaho holds a philanthropy event every year to raise money for Moscow Food Bank. This year it is their biggest event and hope to raise $10,000.
This three-day event will have many different activities hat range from silent auctions, donation distributions, pageant show and a charity concert!
On Sept.16 at their charity concert will have performances from Tony Holiday and Landon Vance.
Landon Vance is a local country artist from McCall, Idaho and Tony Holiday is a blues/country artist from Memphis, Tennessee.
The concert will take place at the Kenworthy Theater with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $12 at the door!
While you are at the Kenworthy for the concert, there will also be a silent auction going on simultaneously.
The items up for bidding include:
- NRS $100 gift card
- Hannah Rae Training: 2 Pro Personal Trainer Sessions
- One World Café: Coffee and Merchandise Gift Basket
- Best Western: 1 Night Stay with Dinner Gift Certificate
- Moscow Brewing Company: $150 gift card
- Vandal Store: U of I $50 Gift Card
- US Bank: Basket Bundle
- and more!
If you want to be a part of the silent auction, bids will be accepted through phone call or text any time before Sept. 16 at 11:59 p.m. The number to contact for bidding will be (949) 370-8226.
Also, if you donate during their event 70% of donations will go to Moscow Food Bank, 20% will go to Kamiah Food Bank and 10% will go towards future fundraisers hosted by Lambda Chi.
There three-day event will be full of events, to keep up with the schedule you can visit their Instagram or social media pages.