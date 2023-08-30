The University of Idaho Administration Building, following the letter legal counsel sent to the victims' families.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at University of Idaho will be hosting a fundraising event, with a concert, on Sept. 14-16 with all proceeds going to Moscow Food Bank and Kamiah Food Bank.

Lambda Chi at the University of Idaho holds a philanthropy event every year to raise money for Moscow Food Bank. This year it is their biggest event and hope to raise $10,000.

This three-day event will have many different activities hat range from silent auctions, donation distributions, pageant show and a charity concert!

On Sept.16 at their charity concert will have performances from Tony Holiday and Landon Vance.

Landon Vance is a local country artist from McCall, Idaho and Tony Holiday is a blues/country artist from Memphis, Tennessee. 

The concert will take place at the Kenworthy Theater with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $12 at the door!

While you are at the Kenworthy for the concert, there will also be a silent auction going on simultaneously.

The items up for bidding include:

  • NRS $100 gift card
  • Hannah Rae Training: 2 Pro Personal Trainer Sessions
  • One World Café: Coffee and Merchandise Gift Basket
  • Best Western: 1 Night Stay with Dinner Gift Certificate
  • Moscow Brewing Company: $150 gift card
  • Vandal Store: U of I $50 Gift Card
  • US Bank: Basket Bundle
  • and more!

If you want to be a part of the silent auction, bids will be accepted through phone call or text any time before Sept. 16 at 11:59 p.m. The number to contact for bidding will be (949) 370-8226.

Also, if you donate during their event 70% of donations will go to Moscow Food Bank, 20% will go to Kamiah Food Bank and 10% will go towards future fundraisers hosted by Lambda Chi. 

There three-day event will be full of events, to keep up with the schedule you can visit their Instagram or social media pages. 

