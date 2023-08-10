SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest multicultural celebration in the Inland Northwest returns to Riverfront Park this weekend!
It's time for Unity in the Community. Save the date for August 12 and head to the clock tower between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to take in a diverse range of performances, vendors, and demonstrations! Take a blanket and settle in for lunch, or stretch your legs and visit some of the booths. With over 100, there will be plenty to see and do.
Many of the booths will offer community resources and aid. And while supplies last, Unity in the Community is handing out free school supplies and bike helmets! So head down early, and don't forget the sunscreen.