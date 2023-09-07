COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - This year's fire season has kept firefighters busy across the region. Crews have been at brushfires, house fires, traffic collisions, medical emergencies, returning baby birds to their nests, and more! It's truly never a dull day at the fire station.
If you didn't realize firefighters handled such a wide variety of emergencies, then consider heading to the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's annual open house this weekend! There, you'll see a number of demonstrations and learn all the ways firefighters and other first responders help out.
From a Life Flight ambulance to disaster dogs, there will be plenty to check out. You'll even get to see a live demonstration of an extrication response and fire extinguisher handling.
Need something more hands on? Then prep your pitcher's arm and give it your best shot at the dunk tank fundraiser! If that's a swing and a miss for you, maybe a rousing performance by the CDA Firefighter Pipe & Drums will get your toes tapping. Sparky the Fire Dog will also be there. And of course, what's a Saturday afternoon without hotdogs?
For parents with younger kids, Safe Start will be at the fire house offering car seat safety checks to ensure everyone gets home safely.
This free event is scheduled for Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station at 1500 N. 15th Street. It should be a warm, sunny day, so get out there, have some fun, and learn all about your local firefighters!