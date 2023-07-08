KELLOGG, Idaho — The CM Studio and Gallery has announced that they will be hosting the first ever LGBTQIA+ Pride Art Exhibit on Sept. 1 - 23.
This is a historic occasion that is a milestone for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The exhibit aims to create a space that is welcoming and celebrates love, diversity and inclusion. This is a family-friendly event that will showcase artwork form many artists who are exploring themes related to LGBTQIA+ pride.
They are also inviting artists to submit their work related to the following themes:
- Love and acceptance
- Diversity and representation
- Personal stories and experiences
- LGBTQIA+ history and activism
- Pride symbols and colors
- Allyship and support
- Coming out and self-expression
- Community and togetherness
"We are incredibly excited to bring the first LGBTQIA+ Pride Art Exhibit to Kellogg," said Cassie Hoialmen, Owner/Curator at CM Studio and Gallery. "This event is an opportunity to foster understanding and appreciation for the LGBTQIA+ community, and to showcase the immense talent and creativity of artists in our region. We believe that art has the power to bring people together, to inspire conversations, and to create lasting connections."
Submissions for artwork will be accepted through Aug. 8. Submissions should include a brief artist statement and description of how the artwork related to LGBTQIA+ pride.
Artists will be notified by Aug. 22 if their work will be shown at the exhibit.
By showcasing diverse artistic expressions, the LGTBQIA+ Pride Art Exhibit aims to foster conversation, challenge preconceptions and celebrate the rich identities within the community.
For more information or any inquiries, contact Cassie Hoialmen at cmstudiogallery@gmail.com.