SPOKANE, Wash. — Barrister Winery will be holding the 3rd annual "Light up the Night" silent auction fundraiser on July 28 starting at 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The fundraiser is hosted by the Light a Lamp 501c3 nonprofit, they encourage vulnerability, brighten the lives of those struggling and acknowledge exceptional work ethic and inner strength.
Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and the silent auction bidding starts at 6:00 p.m. and continues through 7:30 p.m.
The evening will be filled with fun, food and music. Light a Lamp is very excited to announce "the RISING band" will be back and provide entertainment from 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
All funds raised will support the suicide prevention program titled "Project Lift Up" and the mission to support families of children born with cleft and craniofacial conditions.
The "Project Lift Up" began on Feb. 2022 to support mental health for elementary to high school ages. Students struggling with feelings of hopelessness, anxiety or depression are able to receive their "health packs." This tangible form of support is meant to be the conduit that provides comfort, engagement and resources to support them in several way.
The project also supports families of children born with cleft and craniofacial conditions. They have partnered with Providence Maxillofacial group. They are also part of the Spokane's Cleft and Craniofacial team. As a group they have created support groups that provide families with a "welcome baby" gift basket with specialty feeding kids and more.
If you want to support this nonprofit, head over to Barrister Winery on July 28 at 6:00 p.m. for all the festivities!