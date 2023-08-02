PULLMAN, Wash. — A local Pullman swimmer has qualified for Olympic Trials in Indianapolis at the USA Swimming Junior National Championships.
Jake McCoy from Cougar Aquatics competed in the 400 meter Individual Medley placing 11th overall. He finished with a time of 4:25.02 which put him, under the Olympic trial qualifying time of 4:25.19!
“Before the race I told Jake that compared to most races I wasn’t that nervous about this one. He had thrown down a massive, best time in prelims. He was so confident that I couldn’t help but relaxed leading up to the race,” said his coach Russ Whitaker.
Even though this is a very rare achievement, he is not the first person in his family to make it to Olympic Trials. His older sister, Taylor McCoy, qualified for the 2016 and 2021 trials in the 200 meter backstroke.
His sister and parents were at the meet to witness this perfectly swum race. Head coach Russ Whitaker said, “Not surprisingly, he swam the initial part of the race perfectly... As I watched the clock tick down, I knew how close it was gonna be. I watched the scoreboard register the time, saw the Olympic Trial logo pop up, and heard Jake scream and realized he had done it. All the hard work and sacrifices had paid off... I have had a ton of memorable races throughout my career so far, but this will easily go down as one of my favorites to witness."
McCoy will be part of Team USA with hope of representing the nation in Paris. The meet will be held on June 15 - 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in front of a crowd of over 40,000 people.