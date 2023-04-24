From Northern Lakes Fire District:
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Northern Lakes Fire District congratulates the "Lucky 13" recruits from recruit class 23-01, who graduated today, April 22, 2023. The 13 experienced firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics from around the country began their training on March 13, and they will start working 48-hour shifts on Monday, April 24.
We want to thank Training Division Chief Mike Mather for his exceptional leadership and the lead training instructors, Captain Eric Sorenson and Firefighter Paramedic Nate Combes, for conducting the third recruit class in the last 12 months. We would also like to express our gratitude to all the firefighters who helped with the class; their hard work and dedication are highly appreciated.
We extend our congratulations to the following recruits who have successfully completed the rigorous training and graduated from recruit class 23-01: Cooper Sutton, David Agoglia, Dan Parrish, Austin Winters, Reid Palmer, Max Evans, Matt Swarbrick, Brandon Silkman, Nathan Malloy, Wil Lancaster, Bronson Baker, Micheal Gow, Colton Cederblom.
The Northern Lakes Fire District is proud to announce the beginning of a new era on March 13, 2023. The thirteen new firefighters represent a significant milestone in their mission to provide the community with the highest level of fire protection and emergency services. This achievement was made possible by a three-year, 4.5 million dollar Staffing for Adequate Firefighter and Emergency Responder Grant from the Department of Homeland Security.
The Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Riley said, "We are thrilled to welcome the 'Lucky 13' to our firefighting family. These highly skilled and experienced individuals are an asset to our community, and we look forward to working with them to keep our neighborhoods safe."