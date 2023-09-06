DAVENPORT, Wash. — Luke Mallen was escorted from the Strate Funeral Home Wednesday afternoon, with a procession from law enforcement and EMS.
40-year-old Mallen was part of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/
On Sept. 2, Mallen died suddenly at his home in Creston, Washington. He left his wife, 3-year-old daughter and 5-month-old daughter behind.
Today, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is grieving the death and escorted Mallen's family down the streets of Davenport to show their support.
If you want to support the family of Luke Mallen, they have created a GoFundMe to help support the family that he left behind.