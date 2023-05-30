From The Friends of Manito:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Friends of Manito is proud to welcome back The Manito Park Art Festival for the third annual year.
The Manito Park Art Festival has become a beloved community tradition for artists, park-goers, families and culture enthusiasts all over Spokane.
“The art community has welcomed this event with open arms, and we look forward to it every June,” said Kelly Brown, President for The Friends of Manito. This year we are excited to partner with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to share the artwork of one of our newest community members from Afghanistan.”
The event received support from a SAGA grant, which will enable the event to grow the musical aspect of the festival. “This year we are looking forward to welcoming four musicians to play throughout the event,” said Brown.
Festival attendees can expect art for sale, music, children’s art activities, food trucks and more.
The Manito Park Art Festival takes place on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Manito Park on the lawn east of Duncan Garden off of Tekoa Street.
Learn more about The Manito Park Art Festival at thefriendsofmanito.org/art-festival.