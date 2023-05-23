SPOKANE, Wash. - The Friends of Manito needs volunteers!
This Spokane nonprofit has been around for over 30 years and was founded by a group of locals and focuses efforts on preserving and enhancing Manito Park.
On their website, their mission statement reads, "With 98 acres of gardens, playgrounds, open space and walking trails, Manito Park is a regional treasure in the heart of Spokane."
Nearly a century ago in 1904, Manito Park was created, and in 1913 the famed Olmsted Brothers were commissioned to design the space. For a short time, Manito was also a zoo, though it closed due to lack of funding in 1932 following the Great Depression.
Since then, the park has seen minor additions and changes, such as the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden, built to commemorate Spokane's first sister city in Japan.
In the 33 years since its founding, The Friends of Manito has raised over $940,000 to enhance the park. Beginning with a label machine to help identify plants in the many gardens, the group has funded some of the most iconic feature of the park, from the Rose Garden pergola to the Duncan Garden retaining wall.
Currently, they're continuing efforts to redesign and landscape the Mirror Pond in Lower Manito to ensure it is clean and safe without the use of toxic chemicals, as well as work on a bike rack/public art display and a pollinator garden to attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.
Now the group is looking for new volunteers to continue maintaining and improving one of Spokane's most treasured landmarks.
Volunteer opportunities include:
- Office helper
- Event planner
- Gardener
- Plant prepper
Sign-up by visiting their website! While you're there, check out their calendar of events for upcoming plant sales and art shows to support The Friends of Manito!