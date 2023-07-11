SPOKANE, Wash. - Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit which began its mission to care for Spokane's seniors in 1967, is targeting heat-related sicknesses as the temperatures climb this summer.
Of all weather events, heat remains the deadliest in the U.S., killing on average more than 700 people a year and sending tens of thousands more to hospital. People older than 65 may be particularly at-risk for heat-related sicknesses, which makes it imperative they have the means to stay cool during scorching summer days.
While some older adults are vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, many do not have access to adequate cooling in their homes, the consequences of which could potentially be fatal.
To combat this, Meals on Wheels is accepting donations of new fans to bring to those in need. You can drop off a new, unopened fan a the Meals on Wheels office at 1222 W. 2nd Avenue now through Sept. 17, or purchase one from their Amazon Wishlist to be delivered directly! If you haven't got a new fan, you can also donate cash which will be used to purchase some. For more details, visit the Meals on Wheels website.
If neither of those is an option for you, however, you can still do your part to protect our seniors by checking in on them regularly, especially on days 80 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter, and be mindful of any signs of heat-related sicknesses! If they have any symptoms, even mild ones, help them get cool and call 911.
There are so many small things you can do to help our seniors out. Whether it's donating fans, delivering meals, or ensuring for their pets, Meals on Wheels has tons of ways to get involved. Check out their website for more info, and follow them on social media to stay up-to-date on new drives, donation requests, and calls for volunteers!