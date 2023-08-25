SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something relaxing to do this weekend? Well Sunday is national cinema day and you could get tickets to the movies for $4!
There are some big blockbuster movies in theaters right now. You could see Barbie, Oppenheimer or Gran Turismo for $4!
Both AMC, Regal and B&B theaters are already offering this deal online and on their mobile app.
This was started last year and was a big success for the National Association of Theater Owners. This day last year was one of the highest attended days of the year for theaters.
But, compared to last year there are bigger budget movies in theaters. This means that the attendance this year will most likely top last years!
You can choose to see Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" (which is in its fifth week), Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", DC comic "Blue Beetle", Gran Turismo, "Golda", "Retribution" and more!
As part of the special, Regal will be adding midnight showings on late Saturday into early Sunday at select locations.
To book your $4 movie tickets for a Regal theater visit the website HERE. If you want to go to an AMC theater for a $4 movie, visit the website HERE. Also, to purchase tickets at B&B Theaters, visit the website HERE.