SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane will be buzzing today with multiple events happening around town! As you start traveling downtown, remember that travel times may be longer than normal and parking may be harder to find!
There are three events that will bring large crowds into downtown that include Bonnie Raitt, Modest Mouse & Pixies and the well-known Yo-Yo Ma.
Yo-Yo Ma is known as one of the world’s greatest musicians and one of the most versatile cellists of all time. He will be giving a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the FOX Theater tonight.
His show has been highly anticipated and sold out quickly! People will be coming to fill the theater to hear Yo-Yo Ma's vibrant work and "celebrate the joy of human creation."
At the Spokane Pavilion, Modest Mouse and the Pixies will be performing at 6:00 p.m.! Frontman, Isaac Brock said, “We're very lucky to get to be here."
If you are interested in going tickets are still on sale. Use the link here to purchase your ticket!
Lastly, Bonnie Raitt will be at the First Interstate Center for the Arts tonight at 7:00 p.m. She is on her "Just Like That" tour for her 21st album.
If you want to see her, tickets are still available. Use the link here to purchase a ticket!
One thing to know is that there will be a Spokane Chiefs game tonight at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, but it will not be open to the public.
Since fans are not able to attend this game it will open up parking for any one attending these other events going on downtown.
Here are some places you can park if you are going downtown tonight:
- Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
- River Park Square Parking garage
- Parkade Plaza Parking garage
- and street parking is always available as well
If you can't find anything at these locations, you can also park somewhere further and take the Spokane Transit to your destination.
To look at the bus routes in downtown Spokane use the Spokane Transit website here! Also, if you are wanting to plan your trip they have a resource where you can put in your location and destination to find the easiest bus route for you.
All three of these events will be starting around the same time tonight, to avoid traffic try to get downtown early! This will also give you the best chance of finding a spot!
If you are parking on the street, the City of Spokane has increased parking rates by $0.50 per hour.