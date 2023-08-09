The peak of the Perseids meteor shower is happening this weekend, the conditions should be near-perfect for a dazzling show!
An annual show, the Perseids appear when Earth passes through rock and ice debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last visited in 1992. From Saturday and into Sunday morning on Aug. 11-12, the planet will move through the densest area of dust, with shooting stars streaking across the night sky. Average years see around 50 meteors per hour, with some years seeing rates as high as 200 meteors an hour.
According to Space.com, this year the moon will be in its waning crescent phase as it approaches the new moon, meaning its light will only provide around 10% illumination. This means even the smaller — and thus dimmer — meteors will be visible.
It should be quite the show!
If you're planning on taking it in, you'll want to be prepared! Partial cloud coverage is likely, but there should still be areas of clear sky to admire. Thanks to the low illumination, you should be able to see meteors easily with the naked eye.
Since it is summertime, the night won't be too cold, but it may feel a tad chilly compared to the daytime. Get cozy with a blanket and maybe some cocoa as you settle in. And of course, maybe bring a camera if you'd like to try capturing the moment.