SPOKANE, Wash. - As kids start heading to back to school this year, some parents may need a little help with daycare before and after school. Luckily, Spokane Public Schools has just the thing.
The SPS Express program runs before school from 6:30-8:30 a.m., and after school from 3-6 p.m., giving parents plenty of time to get to work - or finish up, as the case may be. And of course, it isn't just for parents balancing work hours. Kids can attend the daycare just to have fun, get extra help cementing their lessons, and to make and play with friends!
In the morning, kids are eased into the day with breakfast, while after school they'll have a chance to get the wiggles out with outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and snacks.
At Express, kids will expand on what they learned in the classroom that day to further their learning and understanding, all while having fun and making friends.
Express is open every school day, with locations at 15 different SPS elementary schools. Your child just needs to be an SPS student between grades K-5 to enroll.
"It's a great place for kids to be after school," said Kuray Oman, SPS Express supervisor. "It's safe, they get to play with their friends, and we get to do lots of different activities with them."
There is a $50 registration fee, plus a tuition fee which depends on the number of days and times attended. Families receiving state assistance will need to contact their case worker and obtain the state assistance authorization number. See the Express page for more details!
Heading into the 2023-24 schoolyear, Express is slightly understaffed, so SPS is looking to hire full and part-time positions, where you'll get paid to play with the children and help maintain a fun and safe atmosphere. If this sounds like your dream job, visit the job openings page of the SPS website to apply!