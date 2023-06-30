If you're in need of a fun way to spend Friday night, you're in luck! On June 30, two unique night markets are planned in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.
In Spokane, head to the Sprague University District and check out the Vintage Night Market! With pop-up vendors, snacks, and shops indoors and outdoors, you're bound to find some real treasures! Plus, many stores will be featuring sales and giveaways!
The Vintage Night Market runs from 4-8 p.m. For more details, check out the event page!
If you're looking for something a little more esoteric, consider heading to Coeur d'Alene, where you can find the Galactic Shenanigans Night Market & Street Fair! Featuring local vendors, live music, an immersive arts experience and walkable art exhibit, plus delicious food and craft beer, it's got a little bit of everything! For this star-studded experience, costumes are encouraged! And did we mention space disco?
If this sounds like your jam, drop by 303 E. Spokane Ave. between 5-9 p.m. for an evening that's entirely out of this world!