SPOKANE, Wash. - Heads up, Spokane! Snow is falling, and to make sure people aren't falling too, No-Li Brewhouse is helping out the community with free shovels!
Beginning at 8:15 a.m. today at the No-Li Bier Hall, the folks there began handing out hundreds of shovels. The catch? If you accept a shovel, you must agree to "pay it forward!"
No-Li asks you lend a neighbor or person in need a hand and use your nifty new shovel to help with their drive or walkway, too!
The shovels are no purchase necessary, completely free. But once supplies run out, that's that! So carefully make your way down if you need a new shovel, then get out there and do some good!